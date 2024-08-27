Jay Shah
J·Aug 27, 2024, 03:13 pm
Jay Shah elected unopposed as ICC Chairman
J·Jul 10, 2024, 08:20 am
Zaheer Khan, Lakshmipathy Balaji in consideration to be India's next bowling coach: Sources
J·Jul 09, 2024, 03:09 pm
Gautam Gambhir becomes new head coach of Indian men's cricket team
J·Jul 03, 2024, 12:34 pm
Captain Rohit Sharma sends out invites to Indian fans for victory parade in Mumbai to celebrate T20 WC glory
J·Jul 01, 2024, 07:33 am
Captaincy will be decided by the selectors: Jay Shah on Team India's next T20I skipper
J·Aug 22, 2023, 10:14 am
IBSA World Games: Jay Shah congratulates Indian blind cricket teams for 'outstanding performances'
J·Aug 10, 2023, 11:50 am
BCCI secretary Jay Shah extends wishes to Indian hockey team for thumping victory against Pakistan
J·Jul 08, 2023, 03:55 pm
BCCI Will Send Both Men’s And Women’s Teams To Asian Games: Jay Shah
