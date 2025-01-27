ICC Chairman Jay Shah Arrives in Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025 with Family

Prayagraj: International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman and former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah arrived in Prayagraj on Monday along with his family to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025.

After arriving at Prayagraj, the 36-year-old received a warm welcome at the airport



Earlier, Jay Shah on Sunday paid a visit to Ayodhya's Hanumangarhi Temple. The newly-appointed ICC chairman arrived to the temple in a traditional Indian attire and offered his prayers to the lord.

Shah was elected as a board member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) advisory board on Thursday.

Shah was absent when MCC held the inaugural World Cricket Connects forum last year, which witnessed over 100 leading voices at the Lord's which will discuss the state of the global game. Shah is among the 13 founding members of the new World Cricket Connects advisory board, which will be headed by former Sri Lanka skipper and MCC president Kumar Sangakkara.

The other founding members of new advisory board are former India captain Sourav Ganguly, former South Africa opener Greame Smith and former Director of England Cricket, Andrew Strauss along with England women's captain Heather Knight and JioStar's CEO (Sports), Sanjog Gupta.MCC announced that the the second World Cricket Connects forum will take place later this year on June 7 and June 8, before the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Lord's which will be played between Australia and South Africa.

Notably, Shah, the previous Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, took over as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) from December 1 onwards.

Shah, a former BCCI secretary, started his tenure as ICC chief on December 1. He brings extensive experience in cricket administration, having started his journey in 2009 with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA).

During his tenure, he oversaw the development of the world's largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India also successfully held the 2023 Cricket World Cup in its entirety for the first time. (ANI)