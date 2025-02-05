Jay Shah Congratulates Malaysia Cricket for Successfully Hosting ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah met the team of Malaysia Cricket personnel which contributed to the successful organisation of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur and congratulated them for hosting the tournament smoothly.

Shah took to X, congratulating Malaysia Cricket for their successful organisation of the tournament.

"It was a pleasure to meet the hard-working team at @MalaysiaCricket who put on amazing @ICC U19 women's T20 World Cup. Congrats on a job well done!," said Shah in his post.

Malaysia was placed in group A in the competition alongside India, Sri Lanka and West Indies and finished at the last spot after losing all their games.

In the final, India bundled out South Africa for 82 after they chose to bat first, with Gongadi Trisha taking three wickets and Aayushi Shukla, Vaishnavi Sharma and Parunika Sisodia getting two wickets. Mieke van Voorst (23 in 18 balls, with three fours), top scored for Proteas.

In the run-chase of 83 runs, Kamalini was dismissed quickly, but Gongadi Trisha (44* in 33 balls, with eight fours) and Sanika Chalke (26* in 22 balls, with four boundaries) carried India to an incredible nine-wicket win, giving them their second successive U19 Women's T20 WC title.

Trisha won the 'Player of the Match' award and the 'Player of the Tournament' award for her all-round effort, scoring 309 runs in seven innings at an average of 77.25 and a strike rate of 147, with a century to her name. Her best score was 110*. She also took seven wickets. She was the leading run-getter in the tournament.

Vaishnavi Sharma finished as the top wicket-taker, with 17 scalps in six innings, at an average of 4.35 and best figures of 5/5.

Celebrating the occasion Malaysian Cricket posted on X, "The ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa held on February 2, 2025, at Bayuemas Oval, was a vibrant and memorable event. The atmosphere was electric with fans coming together to support the young athletes.Thank you to all supportersfor making the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 a great success." (ANI)