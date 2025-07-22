4th Test: Pacers-short India look to dig deep at Old Trafford vs England

Manchester, July 22 (IANS) As India and England head into the fourth Test at Old Trafford, starting on Wednesday, the drama, intensity, and unpredictability of this enthralling series continue to live up to that statement. India trail 1-2 in the five-match series, and while the loss at the Lord’s still stings—with run-outs that shouldn’t have been and shots that could’ve been played better—the visitors are looking to reshape that reality.

Captain Shubman Gill will be banking on Jasprit Bumrah, whose ability to sweet-talk destiny could be the push India desperately need. With Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out due to injury, India are likely to hand a recall to B. Sai Sudharsan at No. 3, while Prasidh Krishna or the uncapped Anshul Kamboj could slot in as the third seamer.

Kamboj, notably, picked up all ten wickets in a Ranji Trophy innings last season. Conditions may even tip selection in favour of seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur over Washington Sundar.

The batting order hinges on a mix of grit and form. Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to impress, KL Rahul is back opening, and the in-form Gill leads from No. 4. All eyes, however, will be on Rishabh Pant. His rollercoaster series has included a game-changing mistake at the Lord’s and a brave, ultimately painful knock with an injured left hand.

The eight-day break before this Test has given him time to heal, but what version of Pant will we see in Manchester? Will it be the game-changer who lives on the edge, or a more measured version still recovering physically?

India have twice before bounced back in a Test series—against West Indies in 1974-75 and Australia in 1977-78—though on both occasions, they lost the decider. This match presents a chance not only to keep the series alive but to chase history. But England, too, have been in this situation—only once have they failed to convert a 2-0 lead into a series win, when Don Bradman’s brilliance in 1936-37 turned the tide.

And yet, England aren’t in the mood to look back. Ben Stokes, after giving every drop of energy at Lord’s, is back after four days of rest and will lead a side once again willing to play through pain and exhaustion. Archer—who had just 18 overs of first-class cricket in his legs over the last four years—unleashed serious pace in his comeback and looks ready for more.

Shoaib Bashir, hero of the previous win, is ruled out with a broken hand, paving the way for the return of Liam Dawson to Test cricket after eight years. Dawson’s recent first-class form is remarkable—12 of his 15 five-wicket hauls have come since 2021, including three ten-fors.

Zak Crawley is going through a transformation, too. The dasher who once greeted the Ashes with a boundary off its very first ball is now adopting patience. His 128 runs in this series have taken 261 balls, a drastic shift in approach. He contributed significantly to the successful 371-run chase in the first Test, but his average has dipped—lower than even the first-change bowler—and external pressure is growing.

As for Joe Root, the former England captain is on the verge of rewriting the record books. His 13,259 Test runs currently place him fifth in the all-time list, but with just 120 more, he could leapfrog Ricky Ponting into second. His class, composure, and consistency remain central to England’s batting.

The pitch at Manchester is expected to be quick and bouncy, with the Dukes ball offering assistance if the bowlers are willing to bend their backs. Batters will find value for shots—if they can survive the pace—but the weather may intervene early on, with showers predicted on days one and two.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj.

England: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

When: Wednesday, July 23, 3:30 PM IST

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

Where to watch: Sony Sports network for live broadcast and JioHotstar for live streaming

--IANS

hs/bsk/