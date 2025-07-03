2nd Test: Shubman Gill sets new record for highest Test score by an Indian captain at Edgbaston

Birmingham, July 3 (IANS) Shubman Gill has etched his name into the history books with a remarkable innings at Edgbaston, Birmingham, rewriting records previously held by Indian greats. On Day 2 of the second Test against England, Gill surpassed Virat Kohli’s seven-year-old record for the highest Test score by an Indian captain at the venue. Kohli’s 149, scored during the 2018 Test at Edgbaston, was regarded as one of the finest knocks by an Indian captain on English soil. But Gill, with his unbeaten 168, has now set a new benchmark.

Gill’s innings is a continuation of his outstanding form in the series. Having taken over as India’s Test captain following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the format, the 25-year-old has embraced the responsibility with composure and class.

After beginning the series with a brilliant 147 at Headingley—though India fell short in that match—Gill has followed it up with another commanding performance. His century at Edgbaston made him only the fifth Indian batter to score a Test hundred at the venue, joining the elite company of Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sachin Tendulkar, and Ravindra Jadeja.

In doing so, Gill also became just the second Indian captain to register a 150-plus score in a Test in England, after Mohammad Azharuddin’s 179 at Manchester in 1990. The list of highest individual Test scores by Indian captains in England now sees Gill in second place with his 168*, behind Azharuddin’s effort.

The innings also means Gill now holds the record for the highest individual Test score by an Indian captain at Edgbaston, and the highest score by any Indian batter at the ground.

With Ravindra Jadeja's support of a fine 89, India reached 419/6 in 110 overs at lunch. Resuming from 310/5, Gill was at his calm and composed best to march forward and reach 150 for the first time in Tests.

The Indian skipper ensured his side went past 400 while sharing a mammoth 203-run partnership with Jadeja for the sixth wicket. Though Jadeja fell at the stroke of lunch, Gill and Washington Sundar (one not out) will be aiming to reach at least 500, especially with rain forecasted on days four and five.

