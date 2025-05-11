Rupali Ganguly to Karishma Tanna: Television stars share lovely wishes this Mother's Day

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) As we celebrate Mother's Day 2025, several prominent names from the television industry used social media to share lovely messages for their pillars of strength.

'Anupamaa' actress Rupali Ganguly wrote on her IG, "Mumma, you are the magic woven into every moment of our lives — the heartbeat of our home, the soul of our smiles. Your love is timeless, your strength unmatched, and your warmth, a forever comfort. We are because you are. Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible moms around the world! Maa Hain to sb Hain...."

Jannat Zubair penned a special Mother's Day note to her mom saying, "Happy Mother's Day to the one who somehow puts up with my chaos, gives the best hugs, and always knows where everything is. You're the real deal mom- Love you forever (Even when you call me 8 times a day.)

'Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri' actress Eshaa Pathak revealed that whatever she is today, it is due to her mother.

She shared, "First of all, Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there! I just want to say that a mom is the most beautiful creation in this world. A mother’s love is truly unconditional; you can’t measure it with anything, and you can never really repay it. No one can love you the way your mom does, and you can never love anyone else the same way. I truly believe that my mom is my superhero. People often say things like ‘she’s my superhero,’ but for me, it’s 100% true. Whatever I am today, it's all because of her. Right from the beginning of my life, she supported me every step of the way.”

Karishma Tanna shared a couple of photographs with her mother and mother-in-law, along with the caption, "Happy moms day". The 'Scoop' actress dropped a video of both mothers enjoying the swing.

Karan Kundrra also posted a photo of his mother on his Instagram stories.

Many others compiled special Mother's Day wishes on social media.

--IANS

pm/