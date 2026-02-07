'Pookie' makers treat mediapersons to exclusive sneak peek of film ahead of film's release!

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) The makers of director Ganesh Chandra's upcoming romantic drama 'Pookie' on Saturday screened an exclusive sneak peek of the film for the media.

Read More

The film, which features Ajay Dhishan and Dhansha in the lead, is scheduled to hit screens on February 13 this year.

The sneak peek, which lasted around seven minutes, shows that the film revolves around the lead characters who are in a relationship. The sneak peek shows that a small disagreement results in an argument between Ajay Dhishan and Dhansha, when they are driving back home. As the argument intensifies, a rash car driver looks to overtake the couple's car and in the process, ends up smashing the side view mirror of their car. He does not bother to stop and tries to race away.

An infuriated Ajay Dhishan, who is already fuming with rage because of his partner's senseless nagging, chooses to chase down the car that smashed his car's mirror, even as Dhansha keeps asking him to let the man who damaged their car get away.

Paying no heed to her words, Ajay Dhishan picks up speed and manages to overtake the car that caused the accident. He confronts the guy, who, instead of tendering an apology, acts in an arrogant fashion. It doesn't take long for the issue to come to blows between the two guys. Needless to say, onlookers beginning to shoot videos of the ongoing tussle on their mobiles.

Meanwhile, a frustrated Dhansha slaps Ajay Dhishan in a bid to make him listen to her and stop the fight. He slaps her back and she fumes. The couple break up. But life becomes terrible as their slapping incident, which has now got recorded on scores of cameras, begins to do the rounds on social media...

The sneak peek gives the impression that the film will be a relationship drama that will deal with how the present generation views romance and relationships.

The film, which has been produced by well known producer Vijay Antony through his Vijay Antony Film Corporation, has been shot by director Ganesh Chandra himself. Interestingly, Ganesh Chandra was the cinematographer of Vijay Antony's second film as hero, 'Salim'.

Vijay Antony, apart from scoring the music of the film, has also edited the film. The story of the film has been penned by Puthiya Parithi.

Apart from Ajay Dhishan and Dhansha, the film also features a host of actors including Pandiarajan, Sunil, Lakshmi Manchu, Indumathi Manigandan, Aaditya Kathir, Vivek Prasanna, Black Pandi, Bigg Boss Sathya, M. J. Shriram, Radha, Ashwin Ram, Shiyara Sharmi and Priyanka.

--IANS

mkr/