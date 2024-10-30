Ananya Panday celebrates her birthday with media, see pictures

Mumbai: It's a special day for actor Ananya Panday as she turned 26 today.

She not only celebrated her birthday with her friends and family but also met with paps and cut the cake with them.

On Wednesday evening, Ananya stepped out of the house and expressed gratitude to the shutterbugs and fans who came especially to meet her on her birthday. She also distributed sweets to them.

The birthday girl was all smiles as she cut her birthday cake with media personnel. She was seen dressed up in casuals. Donning a white tank top with blue denims, she undoubtedly exuded cool vibes.

On her birthday, she also received heartfelt wishes on social media. Her father Chunky Panday and mother Bhavana shared childhood videos of Ananya Panday.

Chunky's clip began with him asking the little one, "Kissi karke dikhao (plant a kiss)" followed by several adorable pictures from their vacations and happy times together.

Extending the sweetest wish, the Housefull actor wrote, "Happy Birthday my Superstar From your First Director/cameraman/Fan. Wish you all the Fame, Health, Wealth and Happiness in the World. Love you Dad".

Take a look at the video that Bhavana posted.

"Happy Birthday my Drama Queen @ananyapanday [?]love you tooooo much.[?]May all your dreams come true. Shine on [?]#expressionqueen," she captioned the post.

Ananya rang in her birthday at midnight at her parents' house. Bhavana Pandey and Orry gave a sneak peek into Ananya's bash with several pictures.

In one of the images, Ananya could be seen posing with her friends including Navya Nanda and Alizeh.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Bhavana expressed gratitude to the audience for appreciating Ananya's hard work as she delivered back-to-back successful projects.

While opening up about her daughter's newfound success, Bhavana feels that Ananya's rise from being seen as a nepo kid to an actor who is capable of giving life to a character comes down to the mantra that exists within them." (I am) very grateful. I know she's worked hard and everyone does. She's worked hard. But the idea is to put your head down and work hard and take the important, necessary criticism in your stride and work even harder. And the rest is noise," she said.

