Anupam Kher captures his mom’s joy in a beautiful Mother’s Day moment

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Anupam Kher celebrated Mother’s Day in the most heartfelt way by sharing a radiant photo of his mother, Dulari Kher, smiling with pure joy.

Capturing a tender moment, Kher wrote in the caption, “Happy Mother's Day to all of you! Wishing #MothersDay to All! #DulariRocks.” The veteran actor also added the classic S.D. Burman song “Meri Duniya Hai Maa” to the heartfelt photo. In the candid image, the actor’s mother is seen smiling warmly as she gazes out of a window, capturing a moment of quiet joy and reflection.

Notably, Anupam Kher’s mother, Dulari, has become a beloved figure on social media, especially among his Instagram followers. Over the years, the veteran actor has frequently shared delightful videos featuring his candid and often humorous conversations with her. Whether it's her unfiltered reactions, witty remarks, or affectionate scoldings, Dulari’s charm and authenticity have won over people on social media. Her adorable interactions with Anupam have become a regular feature on the actor’s social media.

May 12 marks Mother’s Day, and Bollywood celebrities are flooding social media with heartfelt tributes to their mothers. From Sunny Deol and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Boney Kapoor, stars are sharing emotional posts, cherished memories, and touching photos to honor the most important women in their lives.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny Deol shared a heartfelt video montage celebrating his bond with his mother, Prakash Kaur, on Mother’s Day. The video beautifully compiles cherished moments of love and affection between the two, showcasing Sunny hugging his mother, showering her with kisses, and capturing joyful snapshots from their family vacations.

Sharing this video, the ‘Jaat’ actor wrote, “To the woman who gave me everything without ever asking for anything in return—your love is my greatest gift. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom. #MothersDay.”

Boney posted a touching tribute for his late mother, writing, “Maa You were my favorite hello and my hardest goodbye #MothersDay #happymothersday.”

--IANS

ps/