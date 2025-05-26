After 'Marco', producer Sherif Mohammed and composer Ajaneesh Loknath join hands for action movie 'Kaattalan'

Chennai, May 26 (IANS) Following the nationwide success of ‘Marco’, producer Sherif Mohammed of Cubes Entertainments is set to scale new heights with his next ambitious project titled ‘Kaattalan’.

The film is positioned as a high-octane, pan-India action thriller and features Malayalam actor Antony Varghese, popularly known as Pepe, in the lead role. It is directed by Paul George.

Adding to the excitement, Sherif Mohammed has roped in acclaimed music composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath, best known for his work in Kantara and the upcoming Kantara 2. Loknath’s signature style—evocative, atmospheric, and intense—is expected to give ‘Kaattalan’ a compelling sonic identity and amplify the film’s emotional and action-driven narrative.

The film’s first-look poster, which was recently unveiled, has already set social media abuzz. It features a powerful visual of Antony Varghese, drenched in rain, standing amidst a haunting scene of fallen corpses and scattered elephant tusks. The imagery is raw, intense, and visually arresting—hinting at a gripping and violent storyline that blends primal themes with action-packed sequences.

The title design has also drawn attention, crafted by the creative team at Ident Labs—the same studio behind the distinctive fonts of big-ticket films like Jailer, Leo, Jawan, and the upcoming Coolie. Their involvement adds an extra layer of visual appeal and branding finesse to the film’s promotional campaign.

With Kaattalan, Cubes Entertainments is aiming to replicate and surpass the benchmark it set with ‘Marco’, combining powerful storytelling, visual grandeur, and a robust marketing strategy. Antony Varghese, whose popularity continues to soar with intense and physically demanding roles, seems poised for another memorable performance. Backed by a team of proven talents and a vision for pan-Indian cinematic appeal, ‘Kaattalan’ promises to be an unmissable spectacle for action lovers across the country.

