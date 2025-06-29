Time to transform statistical system with advanced technological tools: Minister

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Sunday lauded Ministry of Statistics for transparent and inclusive approach, urging the statistical community to support the national vision of a transparent and ever-improving National Statistical Office (NSO).

Celebrating ‘19th Statistics Day’ to commemorate 132nd birth anniversary of Professor PC Mahalanobis here, the minister highlighted the significance of the dual milestone; the celebration of Statistics Day and the 75th year of the National Sample Survey (NSS).

He spoke about the transformation of the statistical system through technological tools for real-time data monitoring. He emphasised on the need for methodological reforms such as updated sampling techniques, integrated survey frameworks, and harmonisation with international standards.

The minister also expressed commitment of the ministry for inclusive engagement through consultations and capacity-building initiatives with state governments.

Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics reflected on the NSS’s remarkable journey and its evolution into one of the world’s most robust and trusted statistical systems.

Dr Garg highlighted the various reforms undertaken during this journey which started in 1950.

Time reduction in publication of survey results and availability of data at more granular level with higher frequency, digital transformation undertaken in various work sphere from data collection through CAPI to its dissemination through eSankhyiki portal having more than 135 million records, a dedicated data visualisation section on the website for demystifying the complex data, mainstreaming of alternative data sources including administrative statistics in the official statistics system were some of the reform initiatives.

He also mentioned that MoSPI’s focus on data dissemination through use of technology has changed the paradigm of data driven policy making en-route to Viksit Bharat.

To commemorate 75 years of the National Sample Survey (NSS), a commemorative coin of NSS and a customised Stamp, symbolising the enduring 75 years of legacy of the NSS, was released.

To improve accessibility and engagement with official statistical products, the GoIStat mobile App was launched for enhancing the ease of access of official statistical data.

The GoIStat mobile application represents NSO’s vision of creating an inclusive data ecosystem where every stakeholder can seamlessly access official data on the go.

