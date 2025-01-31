Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre for Avoiding 'Real Issues' in Parliament

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the Centre, alleging that it doesn't want to discuss "real issues" in the Parliament.

"They (govt) neither discuss the real issues nor give replies. The last session (of parliament) was also washed away, no discussion took place," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters as she came to the Parliament to attend the Budget Session which began with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint session of the two Houses.

President Murmu stated that with the efforts of the government, India is going to become the third biggest economy in the world.

Murmu, after arriving at the parliament in a horse-drawn buggy, started her address, followed by the national anthem.

"Two months ago, we celebrated 75 years of adopting our constitution and a few days ago, we completed our journey of 75 years... On behalf of all Indians, I bow down to Babasaheb Ambedkar and all others in the Constitution Committee," President Murmu said.

She in her address also paid respect to Baba Saheb Ambedkar. "I pay respect to Baba Saheb Ambedkar and all the makers of the constitution."

While expressing grief over the stampede in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, where 30 people lost their lives, she said, "The historic Mahakumbh is also going on in the country. Mahakumbh is a festival of India's cultural identity and social enlightenment. Crores of devotees have already taken the holy dip in Mahakumbh. I express grief over the incident that happened in the Mouni Amavaasya. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

On this occasion, she also remembered former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away last year.

"A few days earlier we lost former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He served the nation as prime minister for ten years and was also a part of the parliament for a long time. I pay respect to Dr. Singh," Murmu said.

"Today the country is witnessing big decisions being taken in a swift manner. In these decisions, women, youths, middle class and farmers are getting primary attention," she added.

"My government has taken strong steps to provide Awaas through Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna. The government has also decided to provide 3 crores more houses under this scheme. "My government is committed to fulfilling the dream of the middle class of having their own house," the president said.

"Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, it has been decided to provide health insurance to six crore senior citizens aged 70 years and above. Every year they will get a health cover of 5 lakh rupees," she added.

Followed by the President's address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on Saturday. It would be tabled in Lok Sabha at 12 noon and at 2 PM in Rajya Sabha.

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, gives insights into the state of the economy and various indicators of 2024-25 (April-March) and some outlook for the next fiscal.

The document may also give some idea about the tone and texture of the actual budget for 2025-26, to be presented on Saturday.

The budget will be presented on February 1. On budget day, the Finance Minister will present the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am. The budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements.

Notably, the budget session of parliament will begin on January 31 and, according to schedule, will end on April 4. (ANI)