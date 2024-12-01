Naga culture is known for its spirit of duty compassion PM Modi extends wishes on Nagaland Statehood Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended best wishes to the people of Nagaland on Statehood Day on Sunday and said that Naga culture is known for its "spirit of duty and compassion."

"Greetings to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. Nagaland is widely admired for its rich culture and the wonderful nature of people belonging to the state. Naga culture is known for its spirit of duty and compassion. Praying for Nagaland's continuous progress in the times to come," PM Modi posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on Nagaland Day and said that Nagaland is blessed with a glorious culture and heritage.

"Warm greetings to our Naga sisters and brothers on Nagaland Day. Blessed with a glorious culture and heritage, Nagaland is a shining example of our diversity on Bharat's rich cultural tapestry. I pray to God for the state to prosper under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Ji," Amit Shah posted on X.

BJP chief JP Nadda said that Nagaland is blessed with a mesmerizing landscape, rich traditions, and a deep cultural heritage.

"On Nagaland's Statehood Day, I extend my warmest greetings to all my brothers and sisters of this vibrant state. Renowned as the 'Land of Festivals,' the state is blessed with a mesmerizing landscape, rich traditions, and a deep cultural heritage. May Nagaland continue to scale new heights of development, and may its people be blessed with good health and prosperity," JP Nadda posted on X.

In 1957, Naga leaders and the central government reached an agreement to create a separate region of the Naga Hills. The State of Nagaland Act, 1962, was enacted by the Parliament to give Nagaland statehood.

It was formally recognized as a separate state on December 1, 1963, with Kohima being declared its capital. (ANI)