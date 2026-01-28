Heartbreaking and profoundly distressing: Rahul, Kharge & Priyanka condole Ajit Pawar's death in plane crash

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Congress top brass, from Rahul Gandhi to Mallikarjun Kharge and others expressed profound grief over the tragic demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on Wednesday. The incident, which also claimed the lives of other passengers onboard, has sent shockwaves across political circles and left his family, relatives and party workers in mourning.

Read More

LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi posted on X, “The news of the demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar Ji and his fellow travelers in an airplane accident today is extremely heartbreaking. In this moment of grief, I stand with the people of Maharashtra. I extend my condolences to the entire Pawar family and their loved ones during this hour of sorrow.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X, “The news of the tragic demise of Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash, is deeply shocking and profoundly distressing. It is an untimely loss of a leader who had a long and promising political career ahead. No words can adequately express the immense grief that the bereaved family must be enduring during this difficult hour.”

“I extend my deepest condolences to the entire Pawar family, his supporters and well-wishers. Having served the people of Maharashtra in various constitutional capacities, Shri Ajit Pawar shall be remembered as a seasoned politician who discharged his responsibilities towards his people with sincerity and astuteness. May his soul rest in peace,” he added.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote, “The news of the demise of Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar Ji and others in the horrific plane crash in Maharashtra is extremely heartbreaking. May God grant peace to the departed souls. Deepest condolences to revered Sharad Pawar Ji, Supriya Sule Ji and their entire family, and to the supporters of revered Ajit Pawar Ji.”

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, also expressed his condolences, writing on X, “Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Ajit Pawar in the aircraft crash. His passing is a profound loss to public life. My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and supporters. May his soul rest in peace, and may his loved ones find the strength to endure this irreparable loss.”

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also expressed grief, “Maharashtra Deputy CM Shri Ajit Pawar ji passed away in a plane crash, extremely tragic! May God grant his soul peace. Deep condolences to the bereaved family. Heartfelt tribute!”

RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav added on X, “Deeply pained and stunned by the news of sudden demise of Deputy CM of Maharashtra Sh. Ajit Pawar! My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and followers.”

Leaders from across the country have conveyed condolences, remembering him as a dedicated public servant whose work impacted the lives of millions in Maharashtra.

--IANS

rs/mr