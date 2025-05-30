Bomb threats at two Jaipur courts trigger panic

Jaipur, May 30 (IANS) Panic gripped Rajasthan's capital on Friday morning after two courts - the Family Court and District Court in Jaipur - received bomb threats via email.

The threats sent court staff, lawyers, and the general public into a state of alarm as police and emergency teams swiftly responded to the situation.

The threatening email was received around 8.30 a.m., just as legal proceedings and daily activities were beginning.

The message warned of an explosion scheduled for 2 p.m. at Court No. 4, prompting immediate action from authorities.

Upon notification, police teams, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, arrived at both court premises.

The buildings were promptly evacuated and locked from the outside. Employees and visitors were instructed to leave the area as a safety precaution. The premises are currently under a thorough search operation, and access has been strictly restricted.

Advocate Mahesh Chawla, patron, Family Court Bar Association, confirmed that the threat was identified in the court's email system and immediately reported to the police control room.

This incident follows a series of similar threats in the city.

On May 21, a major security alert was triggered at the Jodhpur Collectorate after an email warned of a bomb attack using RDX.

Following the threat, police, administration officials, and central security forces launched an intensive search operation.

Earlier, six district Collectorates - Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Sikar, Pali, Tonk, and Dausa - received identical bomb threats via email.

All the districts responded by launching immediate search operations, but no explosives or threats were found at any of the locations.

Just 16 days ago, Jaipur's SMS Stadium received two separate bomb threats within 24 hours.

There have also been reports of bomb threats targeting metro stations.

In previous cases, investigations revealed the threats to be hoaxes. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the current incident till the filing of this report.

In fact, Jaipur schools have also received bomb threats.

--IANS

arc/svn