Bihar polls: RJD alleges attempt to slow down voting, ECI rubbishes ‘malicious’ charge 

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections covering 121 seats across 18 districts, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alleged a ‘deliberate and malicious’ attempt to harm the electoral prospects of the Mahagathbandhan (RJD-Cong-Left alliance). The ‘baseless’ charge received a swift response from the Election Commission of India (ECI), which dismissed the allegations as ‘frivolous and misleading’.

Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD claimed that the strongholds of Mahagathbandhan are being ‘targeted’ by cutting off electricity at its polling booths, where its supporters have gathered in large numbers to cast their votes.

“Electricity is being cut off intermittently at the strong booths of the Mahagathbandhan with the intention of slowing down the voting. Slow voting is being deliberately caused,” the RJD claimed in a post on X.

It also urged the ECI to take immediate cognisance of such “rigging with malicious intent and mala fide intentions” and take prompt action.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar was quick to reject the RJD’s charges as misleading and misguiding.

It said that voting was underway smoothly and seamlessly in all polling booths of Bihar and added that all standard protocols are being followed to ensure that the voting process is fair, transparent, and uninterrupted.

“This allegation is completely baseless and misleading. There is no basis for such misleading propaganda,” Bihar CEC said, refuting RJD’s charges.

Meanwhile, various ECI teams are keeping close watch on polling from various control rooms, set up to monitor its smooth conduct.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and both Election Commissioners are also monitoring CCTVs installed in all polling stations from the Control Room, marking a first in electoral history.

The voting began at 7 a.m. at all polling stations in Assembly constituencies and will see the fate of 1,314 candidates, including 1,192 men and 122 women, being sealed for the first phase.

--IANS