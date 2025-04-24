AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi to attend all-party meeting after Amit Shah's invitation

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi will attend the all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terrorist attack at the parliament after Union Home Minister Amit Shah invited him over a phone call.

Addressing the press conference, Owaisi said that Amit Shah has invited him to attend the meeting, and he will book the earliest ticket to be there.

"The reason for which the all-party meeting is called is of national importance. The Home Minister just called me and asked where I am. He has asked me to come. I will book the earliest ticket and reach for the all-party meeting (in Delhi)," Owaisi said.

This came after Owaisi urged the government to invite small parties with fewer than five or ten MPs to the all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The AIMIM Chief said that the PM could spare more time for this issue and hear all views.

Taking to X, Owaisi, said that he had a conversation with Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju regarding an all-party meeting, who said that "they are thinking of inviting only parties with five or ten MPS." Owaisi added that Rijiju argued that the meeting will take "too long" if everyone is invited.

"Regarding the Pahalgam All Party Meeting, I spoke to Kiren Rijiju last night. He said they're thinking of inviting only parties with "5 or 10 MPs." When I asked why not parties with fewer MPs, he said that the meeting would get "too long." When I asked, "What about us, the smaller parties?" He joked that my voice is, anyway, too loud," Owaisi wrote on X.

Saying that the all-party meeting aims to send a strong and united message against terrorism, Owaisi raised concerns over the issue, questioning whether PM Modi can't spare an extra hour to hear the concerns.

"This is not a BJP's or another party's internal meeting, it is an all-party meeting to send a strong and united message against terrorism & those countries that harbour terrorists. Can't Narendra Modi spend an extra hour to hear the concerns of all parties?" Owaisi said.

Owaisi further emphasised the need for all parties to be present at the meeting and urged Prime Minister Modi to extend an invitation to everyone.

"Your party does not have a majority. Whether it is a party with 1 MP or 100, they were all elected by Indians and deserve to be heard on such an important matter. This is not a political issue; it is a national issue. Everyone must be heard. I urge Narendra Modi to make this a real ALL Party Meeting, every party with an MP in Parliament must be invited."

Asaduddin Owaisi is the only member of the AIMIM in the Lok Sabha. The all-party meeting, called by the central government, to discuss the Pahalgam terrorist attack will be held at 6 pm at the Parliament on Thursday. According to the sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. (ANI)