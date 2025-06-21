Bengal to implement multi-level checks before uploading birth certificates online

Kolkata, June 21 (IANS) The West Bengal Health Department has decided to introduce stringent verification measures before uploading new birth certificates on its official website.

The move comes in the wake of several fake birth certificates were found to be uploaded and later used to obtain other forged identity documents, including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, voter IDs, and Indian passports.

"Generally, the issuing authorities of these identity documents verify birth certificates through the official portal. Once a forged certificate is uploaded, it becomes extremely difficult to detect its authenticity. Hence, multi-tier verification will now be mandatory before uploading any certificate," a senior health department official said on condition of anonymity.

In addition to tighter scrutiny for new uploads, the department will also continue the process of deleting previously uploaded certificates that have been flagged as fake by the Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police.

The latest crackdown follows the unearthing of a major fake document racket operating out of Pathankhali in the Gosaba block of South 24 Parganas district.

Investigators revealed that the racket was involved in the large-scale production of fake birth certificates -- often the first step in the creation of an entire suite of fraudulent Indian identity documents, including passports.

Officials said some of the passports obtained using these forged documents have already been used to travel abroad.

Following the discovery, law enforcement agencies requested the health department to remove the fraudulent records from the government portal to prevent further misuse.

Investigations have also uncovered that the racket based in Pathankhali has operational links in Basudebpur (near Howrah) and Manikchak in Malda district of North Bengal.

Officials first noticed the systemic misuse of fake birth certificates earlier this year during investigations into a multi-crore fake passport racket.

According to sleuths, illegal infiltrators -- primarily from Bangladesh -- were being given shelter in villages near both land and coastal borders. Agents would then help them procure forged birth certificates and ration cards, which formed the foundation for acquiring other Indian documents.

Authorities believe these stricter checks will help curb the misuse of official digital records and dismantle networks producing fake identity documents.

--IANS

src/skp