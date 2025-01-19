Omega Seiki Launches M1KA Electric Truck at Rs 6.99 Lakh at Auto Expo 2025

New Delhi: Omega Seiki, a company in the electric vehicle industry, unveiled its much-anticipated electric truck -- M1KA 1.0, priced at Rs 699,000, at the ongoing Bharat Mobility auto expo 2025 here in the national capital.

The EV maker said in a statement that buyers can now pre-book the M1KA 1.0 at Rs 49,999, with deliveries commencing in April 2025.

Along with the launch of the M1KA 1.0, the company also presented the upcoming M1KA 3.0 model and the upgraded All New 2025 Stream City, a next-generation electric passenger vehicle.

The electric truck market in India is experiencing significant growth, driven by the push towards sustainability, government incentives, and the rising fuel cost. As industries increasingly seek eco-friendly alternatives to traditional diesel trucks, there is a growing demand for electric trucks.

These trucks are suited for last-mile deliveries, small businesses, and urban logistics, offering affordability.

Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd. said, "While many electric trucks on the market are equipped with advanced features, the focus in India should be on providing high-volume, cost-effective 1-1.5 ton trucks. The key to success in this segment lies in offering reliable, efficient and safe vehicles that meet the specific needs of Indian businesses, rather than heavily feature-laden models, making affordability, safety and performance the top priorities."

"Our vision is to create a greener and cleaner future, and these launches are just the beginning of our commitment to that vision," Narang added.

The truck's range with 10.24, 15, and 21 KWH fast charging is 90, 120, and 170 km per charge, respectively.

It has a high payload capacity of 850 Kg.

M1KA 1.0 comes with an option for Fast Charging and will soon be available with Swappable Battery Technology

Omega Seiki Pvt. Limited Electric Truck Range, M1KA's manufacturing facility is currently located in Faridabad with a new facility dedicated to truck manufacturing being set up in Chakan, Pune by the end of 2025.

According to the company, its current capacity of 5,000 units per year is projected to increase five-fold to 25,000 units by the end of 2025.

Omega Seiki Private Limited is a member of the Anglian Omega Network. Omega Seiki is into manufacturing of cold-forming parts for the automotive and rail industries. (ANI)