Home
>
Sports
>
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 News
T
RCB reigns supreme on Instagram, now the most followed IPL team with over 18M
The Hawk
·
Apr 02, 2025, 09:56 AM
T
SKY is a joke, glad he is in our team: Rickelton left gobsmacked by Suryakumar's trademark shot
The Hawk
·
Apr 01, 2025, 04:54 AM
T
His hands move in just one direction, toward the stumps: Aakash Chopra on Dhoni's wicket-keeping skills
The Hawk
·
Mar 29, 2025, 12:19 PM
T
IPL 2025: Battle of Indian openers during GT-MI clash, a look at Gill, Rohit's numbers
The Hawk
·
Mar 29, 2025, 11:40 AM
T
Would've loved to see Dhoni come up the order: Watson on CSK's loss to RCB
The Hawk
·
Mar 29, 2025, 11:08 AM
T
All good, no injury concerns: Pathiv Patel confirms availability of Gujarat players ahead of MI clash
The Hawk
·
Mar 29, 2025, 10:51 AM
T
No home advantage at Chepauk: Stephen Fleming after CSK's loss to RCB in ongoing season
The Hawk
·
Mar 29, 2025, 04:21 AM
T
IPL 2025: Patidar's fifty; Salt, David cameos powers RCB to 196/7 against CSK
The Hawk
·
Mar 28, 2025, 04:02 PM
T
Blessed with incredible talent: Nicholas Pooran reveals key factor behind his six-hitting success
The Hawk
·
Mar 28, 2025, 04:25 AM
T
Spinners made it very difficult: Quinton de Kock reflects on Barsapara Cricket Stadium pitch
The Hawk
·
Mar 27, 2025, 09:35 AM
T
IPL 2025: Shane Watson mesmerised by "vintage" Quinton de Kock
The Hawk
·
Mar 27, 2025, 07:50 AM
T
This was an opportunity for him: Robin Uthappa reflects on Yashasvi Jaiswal's missed opportunity
The Hawk
·
Mar 27, 2025, 06:27 AM
T
IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock etches his name in history book with sizzling 97 against Rajasthan Royals
The Hawk
·
Mar 27, 2025, 05:22 AM
T
Rashid Khan dethrones top-gun Jasprit Bumrah to become third-fastest to 150 IPL wickets
The Hawk
·
Mar 26, 2025, 05:05 AM
T
Shreyas Iyer's explosive 97 propels Punjab Kings to 243/5 against Gujarat Titans
The Hawk
·
Mar 25, 2025, 04:46 PM