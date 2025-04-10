I think this love for wicketkeeping is because of Adam Gilchrist: RCB's Jitesh Sharma

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper/batter Jitesh Sharma attributed his love for wicketkeeping to Adam Gilchrist's style. He emphasized the importance of a strong wicketkeeping foundation, including proper squatting and foot positioning.

In a video posted by IPL, Jitesh Sharma described his wicketkeeping technique. He focuses on keeping his shoulder and knee aligned like a box, ensuring his body is always in a defensive position.

"I think this love for wicketkeeping is because of Adam Gilchrist. The way he used to keep the ball so easily, the way he used to catch the ball, I was very inspired by that. In wicket keeping, there are some basics like Squat position and ball of the feet. These are some thumb rules. But for me, I always try that my shoulder and my knee should be like a box. Whenever I move, I should move like a box. If my head is near the ball, automatically my body will be behind it. So, my second of defence line will be active. I should be close to it. Like I am throwing the ball far away. So, I should go like this and catch the ball rather than like this," Jitesh Sharma said.

Jitesh Sharma was initially acquired by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL in 2016 and retained in 2017, but he did not play a match for them. He was once again purchased in the IPL 2022 auction by the Punjab Kings, where he made a mark as a finisher.

Jitesh accumulated 234 runs at a strike rate of 163. 64 in IPL 2022 and continued with a remarkable season in 2023, scoring 309 runs at a strike rate of 156. 06. His impactful performances as a finisher secured him his T20I debut.

RCB picked him before the IPL auction 2025 for 11 Crore. So far, in four matches, he has tallied 85 runs with an average of 42.50, and a strike rate of 184. He has participated in 44 matches in his IPL career to date, achieving 31 catches and four stumping.

Jitesh Sharma will be seen in action next when Royal Challengers Bengaluru is scheduled to face Delhi Capitals in the 24th match of the IPL 2025 on April 10 (Thursday) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Despite securing victories in all three away games of the competition thus far, RCB is still in search of its first win at home. (ANI)