Rohit Shetty
J·Sep 03, 2024, 07:49 am
'Singham Again' confirmed for Diwali release despite rumours, Rohit Shetty's recent post hints at major cameo
J·Jul 31, 2024, 12:34 pm
"Kitna paisa hain be": Kushal Tandon slams Asim Riaz for his behaviour with Rohit Shetty on "KKK14"
J·Apr 22, 2024, 10:03 am
Ranveer Singh gives shoutout to Deepika Padukone's Lady Singham look, calls her "sherni"
J·Dec 16, 2023, 07:36 am
Teaser of Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Indian Police Force' out, fans say "goosebumps stuff"
J·Sep 27, 2023, 05:51 am
Hina Khan enters ‘KKK 13’ as challenger: ‘Brought back a flood of wonderful memories’
J·Sep 16, 2023, 11:45 pm
Rohit Shetty announces beginning of shoot for ‘Singham Again’
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Deepika & Ranveer work out together, trainer says 'gymming got better'
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Sumbul Touqeer denies rumours of saying 'no' to 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Rohit Shetty begins shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty coming together for this project
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' books Christmas 2022 release
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.