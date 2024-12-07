Tobacco khana band karo Arjun Kapoor to pap at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor on Saturday afternoon was spotted at the Mumbai airport. This time more than his look it was his candid conversation with paps that caught everyone's attention.

While making his way to the airport gate, one of the shutterbugs requested him to stop for a picture.

Instead, Arjun showed his concern and told the cameraperson to stop chewing tobacco as it's harmful to health.

"Pehle tobacco khana band karo tum(First, you stop chewing tobacco)," he responded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is currently basking in the success of his film 'Singham Again'.

The cop drama holds a special place in Arjun's career as it marks his successful comeback at the box office. Before Singham Again, Arjun experienced a professional lull, with films like 'Lady Killer' and 'Bhoot Police' failing to resonate with audiences.

Over the years, he also became a target of online trolls due to his films' underperformance. However, with his power-packed performance in Singham Again, Arjun has silenced critics and tasted success once more.

In a recent interview with ANI, the 'Ishaqzaade' star discussed the success of Singham Again and reflected on the difficult phase he endured before the release of the third instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop franchise.

"The industry has always supported my work. Even if the movies didn't succeed, people never questioned my ability as an actor. Sometimes, my choices were off, or the execution wasn't right, but that didn't mean I wasn't capable. Sometimes, even those around you can hinder your potential," Arjun explained.

Discussing his setbacks, Arjun added, "Who likes failure? At times, you begin to doubt yourself when failures pile up. In today's world, negativity spreads quickly... People are quick to criticise, and everyone has an opinion. Despite the negativity, you have to keep moving forward and working hard. I started my career with a successful film; audiences gave me immense love then. They understood me, so I never lost faith in them. I trusted that if I delivered good work, success would follow--and that's exactly what happened with Singham Again.

"Arjun expressed gratitude to director Rohit Shetty for the opportunity to be part of his major franchise."I want to thank Rohit Shetty for choosing me and believing in me. I'm glad I could deliver for him and, in a way, repay his faith," he said.

In the film, Arjun essayed the role of antagonist Danger Lanka. (ANI)