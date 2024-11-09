We tried to avoid the clash but...: Rohit Shetty on 'Singham Again' vs 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty, one of the renowned directors in the Indian film industry, opened up about the success of his latest film 'Singham Again' and also shared his views on its clash with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

"I am very happy that people are liking this film. The film is running for quite long now. A good revenue is being generated for the theatres. People are going to watch this film...We tried to avoid the clash (with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3) but the only issue was that we had the theme of Diwali otherwise we could have released the film anytime. After a week, both the films created a revenue of over Rs 300 crores which is quite rare...," Rohit told ANI.

'Singham Again', a cop drama, features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Ranveer Singh. Salman Khan has a special cameo in the film.

On the other hand, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri. It's a horror-comedy directed by Anees Bazmee.

Recently, actor Ajay Devgn also expressed his views about the box office clash between his film and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Ajay acknowledged that while they had tried to avoid it, sometimes things don't go as planned.

"We all tried to avoid that clash on Diwali but it didn't happen. I never want any film to clash at the box office because the industry somehow suffers from that. Given the theme of 'Singham Again', we couldn't have given up on this date for release. But despite the clash, both the films are doing well so it is all good," Ajay shared.

Both 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' hit the theatres on Diwali and surprisingly the two have been doing exceptionally well at the box office ever since they were released.

Both the film's collective box office collection created history with a total earning of Rs 79 crore India net on the opening day. While Kartik Aaryan's film opened to Rs 36.60 crore, Singham Again earned Rs 43.5 crore on its first day.

Recently, Bhushan Kumar, producer of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', also talked about the films' clash while speaking with ANI.

"I am extremely happy for the love our film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is receiving from the audience. It's been only a few days since the film hit the theatres and it has already done great business...Ya, I do feel the clash between (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again') could have been averted but we all had our own compulsions and commitments. Clashes do hamper the business. The numbers could have been far better if there was a solo release," he shared.

'Singham Again' is the third film in the Singham franchise after the first film in 2011 and 2014's Singham Returns.

The first Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007, while the second one, led by Kartik Aaryan, released in 2022 and was a blockbuster.

—ANI