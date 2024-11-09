Coming up with 'Golmaal' next... will take break from cop universe, confirms Rohit Shetty

Mumbai: After working on a cop universe for over a decade, filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is basking in the success of 'Singham Again', now wants to explore the comedy genre once again.

In an interview with ANI, Rohit shared his plans to return to making light-hearted films, especially 'Golmaal 5'.

"I would like to take a break from the cop universe...I have been continuously working on cop films since 2008 but now I am really looking forward to creating comedy films...Golmaal is coming next," he revealed.

It was 2006 when Rohit Shetty showcased his talent for making comedy dramas by releasing 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited'. Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor's fun banter made this film a popular one, which is still considered one of the best works of Rohit Shetty. Paresh Rawal and Rimi Sen also featured in the film.

The success of 'Golmaal' prompted Rohit to expand the franchise with the second, third and fourth parts. Actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Amrita Arora, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu also became part of Rohit's comedy franchise over the years.

With now Rohit confirming his plans of making 'Golmaal 5', fans can't wait to see how the new chapter of the franchise will unfold.

Besides 'Golmaal' franchise, Rohit has also created comedy dramas such as Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chennai Express', All the Best: Fun Begins' and 'Bol Bachchan'.

—ANI