Rohit Shetty’s new teaser hints at ‘Biggest Crash’ sans cars, exploding trains

Mumbai, Nov 30(IANS) Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has released a teaser that playfully mocks the very thing he’s most famous for his “crash-packed action movies.”

The fresh new teaser opens inside Rohit’s office, where he’s seen mid-rant, visibly agitated and pacing.

“Gaadi, train…… sab crash kar liya maine… kuch naya hai kya?” he says, declaring he’s exhausted every possible smash in his films.

His young, jittery assistant, juggling an iPad, two phones and a laptop, tries to jump in.

He nervously says, “Hai sir… aapke career ka sabse bada cra—”. Shetty instantly cuts him off: “Car bola toh tujhe crash kar dunga!”

The assistant, now desperate to explain, says this isn’t an ordinary crash. But before he can get the words out, the teaser signs off with an intriguing voice-over, “Rohit’s Biggest Action-Packed Crash. Coming Soon.”

The new teaser has the internet spiralled into wild speculation.

What is Shetty cooking this time? A parody of his signature stuntverse? A massive genre switch? A twist on the very thing he’s famous for? Whatever it is, it’s already crashing expectations.

Fans are convinced this could be Shetty’s boldest, funniest, and most unconventional project yet. If the teaser is anything to go by, the audience is in for an action-packed crash they never saw coming.

Links to the teaser video on social media: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DRoxqx3iplK/

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRopfyvkUo5/?igsh=MWJ0MWlzOWl2ZTN4NQ%3D%3D&img_index=1

--IANS

ayk/