Rajasthan CM
J·Dec 12, 2023, 12:38 pm
"We will ensure holistic development of state": Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma
J·Dec 12, 2023, 09:49 am
CM race: Kailash Choudhary's security tightened as all three BJP observers reach Jaipur
J·Sep 12, 2023, 08:55 am
Approval ratings of Rajasthan and Telangana CMs lag behind govt, MLAs
J·Aug 07, 2023, 04:28 pm
Defamation case: Gehlot appears in Delhi court via video conference
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
To Gehlot's accusations, the BJP responds, "We don't need Sachin Pilot."
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.