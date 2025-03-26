Rajasthan CM inaugurates development projects under Agriculture Department in Bikaner

Bikaner: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday inaugurated several development projects under the Department of Agriculture in Bikaner.

"Farmers are the backbone of a state. If a farmer progresses, then the country will also become developed. A person cannot live without food, that is why the farmer is called 'Annadaata'," the CM said at the event.

He further stated that the government was implementing schemes related to farming and was making vans and veterinary doctors available to treat ailing farm animals.

"Our government is implementing all schemes related to farming. We also made available vans and veterinary doctors who will reach farmers to treat their ailing animals," he said.

Taking to X, the CM expressed that several cheques of assistance amounts were distributed to beneficiary farmers of various welfare schemes run by the state's BJP government.

"On this special occasion, the holy land of glorious history and rich culture participated in the Farmers Conference and Farmers Producer Organisation (FPO) programme organised in Bikaner today under the Rajasthan Day Weekly Festival and addressed the people present there," said the post, as translated from Hindi.

"On this occasion, cheques of assistance amount were distributed to the beneficiary farmers of various welfare schemes run by the BJP government. Along with this, various new agricultural development schemes dedicated to the all-around development of the food providers were also launched," the post added.

On March 19, the CM had stated that the state government would benefit the farmers and deprived sections of the state with various schemes in the mega programme that would be organised in the state on the occasion of Rajasthan Day, which is to be held on March 30, as per a release. However, the events preceding the occasion was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The CM further stated that to realise the vision of 'Apno Agrani Rajasthan', the state government is implementing important schemes through good governance.

Sharma said that the farmers of the state are benefiting from the schemes of the Central and state governments.

As part of the programmes being organised on Rajasthan Day, a three-day fair and exhibition of farmer-producer organisations would be organised from March 28 to 30 to further empower the farmers of the state.

The event will strengthen market linkages, brand building, sales promotion and capacity development for FPO and also provide a market for FPOs to showcase and sell their produce. Also, grants will be transferred under various schemes related to farmer welfare. (ANI)