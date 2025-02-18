Rajasthan CM, Union Minister CR Patil Pay Tributes at Maharana Pratap Memorial

Udaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil paid floral tributes at Maharana Pratap Memorial in Udaipur on Tuesday.

Visuals show both Ministers paying their homage and bowing respect to the memorial in Udaipur.

This came after the 2nd All India State Water Ministers' Conference took place on Tuesday, with Union Minister CR Patil, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and other officials in attendance.

Addressing the event, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma praised PM Modi's vision for "Viksit Bharat 2047", a roadmap for India's development by 2047, marking 100 years of independence.

The Chief Minister said, "PM Modi has presented an outline in the name of Viksit Bharat 2047, of how India will be in 2047 when it will complete its 100 years of freedom. We all dream of Viksit Bharat in 2047 under the leadership of the Prime Minister."

He further added, "'Jal Aatmanirbharta' is very important in making that dream come true. In our constitutional system, water is a state subject but the efforts of PM Modi have made water a subject of equality and cooperation among the states."

Speaking at the conference, Tripura CM Manik Saha highlighted the state's initiatives for water resource management.

The conference on water management brings together 30 State Water Ministers, 3 Chief Ministers, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, and 3 Deputy Chief Ministers.

The conference deliberated on six key themes: Strengthening Water Governance, Water Storage Infrastructure and Augmenting the Supply, Water Delivery Services with a focus on Drinking Water, Water Delivery Services with a focus on Irrigation and other uses, Demand Management and Water Use Efficiency, and Integrated River and Coastal Management.

This two-day event features six sessions focused on water conservation, management, and sustainable development, aiming to strengthen Center-state cooperation and discuss best practices in water management. (ANI)