RJD, Cong practised corruption and nepotism, now Bihar progressing under NDA leadership: Rajasthan CM

Sitamarhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, while addressing a public meeting at Dumra Airfield in Sitamarhi, during the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, launched a sharp political attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, accusing them of turning Bihar into a den of corruption and nepotism.

The Chief Minister said, "The RJD and Congress are synonymous with loot, corruption, and the betrayal of Bihar's poor."

"Drunk on the arrogance of power, they filled their own coffers while the people suffered," Chief Minister Sharma added.

The Chief Minister asserted that the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has delivered on its poll promises and is tirelessly working to build a developed and prosperous Bihar.

"Today, under the NDA leadership, Bihar is growing at an impressive rate of 14 per cent, and development is visible across sectors," he said.

Mithila is also known as the land of faith, culture, and knowledge.

Praising the cultural and spiritual heritage of Mithila, Chief Minister Sharma said, "This sacred land gave birth to Mother Janaki, and has been the 'Karma bhoomi' of sages like Maharishi Yagyavalkya, Gargi, and Maitreyi. Bihar is the beacon of knowledge in India. It is here that Lord Buddha attained enlightenment and Lord Mahavira spread the message of non-violence."

Recalling the dark days of previous governments in Bihar, the Chief Minister said, "During the rule of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, Bihar witnessed 'jungle raj'. Law and order had completely collapsed in the state. Crimes like kidnapping, rape, murder, and dacoity were rampant. Roads were crumbling, education was in disarray, and healthcare had collapsed. Our youth had no choice but to migrate to other states in search of employment."

Chief Minister Sharma credited the NDA government with restoring law and order and spearheading infrastructure development in Bihar.

"Thousands of kilometres of roads have been constructed, and free higher education is being provided to daughters. Through the Jeevika Yojana, millions of women have become self-reliant," he said.

He also highlighted the development of Darbhanga Airport, which has opened up new opportunities for the people of Mithila, Kosi, and Seemanchal, and spoke of the revival of Punaura Dham with the construction of a temple for Mother Janaki, modelled after the Ram Temple.

The Chief Minister affirmed that Bihar is on the path to becoming a developed state, guided by the Prime Minister's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas".

"More than 74 lakh farmers in Bihar have benefitted from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. A Makhana Board has been formed to promote Mithila's agricultural potential. Women have been given 35 per cent reservation in jobs. Bihar has received 125 units of free electricity, and six million families have been provided permanent houses under the PM Awas Yojana," he said.

Comparing the assistance provided by the previous governments in Bihar, the Chief Minister added, "While the UPA government provided only Rs 2 lakh crore in 10 years, Prime Minister Modi has provided Rs 14.85 lakh crore to the development of Bihar."

Warning against the threats posed by illegal immigration in Bihar, Chief Minister Sharma said, "Infiltrators are misusing Bihar's resources, snatching jobs, and exploiting government schemes. But those practicing appeasement politics want to keep this hidden. The NDA government is committed to protecting Bihar's resources and will not tolerate infiltration."

Urging the people to support the NDA candidates in the upcoming Bihar polls, Chief Minister Sharma said, "To further boost Bihar's development, ensure a decisive victory for BJP candidates -- Anil Kumar Ram (Bathnaha), Gayatri Devi (Parihar), Baidyanath Prasad (Riga), Sunil Kumar Pintu (Sitamarhi), and Nagendra Raut (Sursand)."

"These (BJP) leaders will work for development, education, employment, security, and prosperity in Bihar," he concluded.

The rally was attended by Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, Sitamarhi MP Devesh Chandra Thakur, Dharmshila Gupta, Damodar Agrawal, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Bihar Minister Moti Lal Prasad, and Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot, along with several public representatives and a large number of BJP supporters.

--IANS

arc/khz