Sanjay Dutt meets Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, talks about working towards dreams for Rajasthan

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in ‘KD: The Devil’, recently met the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a set of two pictures from his meeting with the Rajasthan CM. In the pictures, he was seen exchanging a bouquet, and having a chat with the CM.

He also penned a note in the caption, as he spoke about working towards shared dreams for Rajasthan. He wrote in the caption, “It was a pleasure to meet the honourable chief minister of Rajasthan @bjpbhajanlal ji and we shall work towards his dreams for Rajasthan, thank you sir and Jai bhole nath”.

Earlier, the actor had dropped a lovely father-daughter photo on his Instagram handle on the occasion of his eldest daughter Trishala’s birthday. The photo showed Trishala affectionately putting her hands around her father, as the two smiled while facing the camera. "Happy birthday @trishaladutt, Always proud of you, always love you”, the actor wrote.

Meanwhile, Sanjay turned 66 on July 29, and Trishala decided to wish her father by dropping a nostalgic pic with him. "Love You More Each Day", she wrote, expressing her love for the 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' actor.

Sanjay is a father to three children. Trishala was born in 1988 from his first marriage to the late Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996 due to a brain tumour. Trishala presently lives in the United States and works as a psychotherapist. Sanjay later tied the knot with actress Maanayata Dutt in 2008. In 2010, the couple was blessed with twins - a son named Shahraan and a daughter named Iqra. While Trishala prefers to stay away from the limelight, Shahraan and Iqra make occasional appearances on their parents’ social media feeds.

