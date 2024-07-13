Pakistan politics
J·Jul 13, 2024, 11:35 am
Pakistan court overturns conviction of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Iddat case
J·May 13, 2024, 11:41 am
Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif steps down as President of PML-N
J·Mar 04, 2024, 06:20 am
As Pakistan installs a prime minister, the road ahead looks rocky
J·Mar 03, 2024, 08:08 am
PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif set to become Pakistan's Prime Minister amid vote rigging allegations
J·Feb 14, 2024, 11:33 am
Pakistan stalemate ends, Sharif's party seeks to get partner PPP to join cabinet
J·Feb 14, 2024, 10:27 am
Imran Khan's party says its mandate has been stolen in dark of night
J·Feb 14, 2024, 07:26 am
Pakistan election: Shehbaz Sharif likely to become next PM as coalition led by PML-N set to cross majority mark
J·Feb 13, 2024, 01:37 pm
Nawaz Sharif to become Pak PM for fourth time, says PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif after rocky elections
J·Feb 13, 2024, 12:16 pm
Shehbaz Sharif dares Independent candidates to show majority, form govt
J·Feb 12, 2024, 08:01 am
Rejected ballots exceed victory margin in 24 Pakistan constituencies
J·Feb 11, 2024, 10:11 am
Imran Khan's party-backed independents lead in final tally in Pakistan elections
J·Feb 09, 2024, 07:22 am
Imran Khan's party claims victory in Pak elections; Nawaz Sharif's PML-N makes counterclaim
J·Feb 09, 2024, 04:16 am
Pakistan Media reports good showing by Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed candidates, Poll results delays set off speculation
J·Feb 08, 2024, 01:24 pm
Pakistan Elections: Imran Khan casts vote through postal ballot
J·Feb 08, 2024, 01:14 pm
PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif rules out possibility of coalition as Pakistan votes
