Pakistan: Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against Imran Khan's sister for eighth time

Islamabad, Nov 6 (IANS) Anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan for the eighth consecutive time due to her repeated failure to appear before the court, local media reported.

The case being heard in the ATC is lodged at Sadiqabad Police Station, which includes charges of holding a protest against the government, shouting anti-government slogans, vandalism, and stone-pelting, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

The court ordered the Capital Development Authority Chairman and the Islamabad Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa to share details regarding the properties of Aleema Khan.

Furthermore, the court directed the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Chairperson, Akif Saeed, to present records of any firms or shares registered in her name.

Due to her failure to be present before the court despite the issuance of several arrest warrants, the court on October 24 ordered the NADRA Director General to block Aleema Khan’s Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) and directed the Passports Director General to block her passport, and ordered the State Bank Governor to freeze all her bank accounts.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah stated that Aleema's failure to appear before the court amounted to obstruction of judicial proceedings.

According to the report presented in the court on Thursday, 12 bank accounts belonging to Aleema Khan have been frozen, including those in Bank Alfalah and MCB, with Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 124 million in one MCB account.

In addition, the court issued arrest warrants against the UBL Head Office Manager in Karachi and Habib Metro Bank Manager Syed Mansoor Hussain for not presenting reports despite repeated court notices.

The contempt of court notice orders were issued to Soneri Bank and Bank of Punjab as they failed to submit reports.

The prosecution contended that Aleema Khan was intentionally making a mockery of the legal process. The court has not been able to record statements of witnesses due to Aleema Khan's failure to be present before the court for her hearings. The court has adjourned the hearing until November 10.

Earlier, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Aleema Khan on October 14, 20, and 22 after Aleema Khan did not appear before the court for hearings.

On October 14, the court rejected Aleema Khan's lawyer’s request to exempt her from appearing in court, noting she was to be formally charged in the case.

The non-bailable warrant issued on November 4 was reissued for Imran Khan's sister and her legal team for the seventh time after she was not present before the court.

