Joint parliament session sparks speculation of KP takeover as Pakistan reels from Imran Khan rumours

New Delhi: Pakistan is bracing for massive protests amidst death rumours about former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Public gatherings have been banned in Rawalpindi, and Section 144 has been imposed amidst demands by Khan’s supporters to have access to him.

This has led Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to rush back to Pakistan from London as President Asif Ali Zardari called for an urgent session of Parliament. The joint session would discuss a host of issues, including ties with Afghanistan and also Imran Khan. It will also address issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. Both regions have been on the boil, and in recent months, the Pakistan army has faced severe casualties here.

An official said that the establishment in Pakistan wants a change in administration in KP. This session comes in the wake of the Sharif government, at the insistence of the Pakistan army, deciding to impose Governor’s rule in KP. If Pakistan's National Assembly approves such a move, it would oust Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi from power. He is part of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The government has been citing law and order issues to impose Governor’s rule in KP. Supporters of Imran Khan, including his family members, have been protesting relentlessly after the administration refused to allow them to meet him. This has fuelled many rumours about Khan. His family members and supporters have been demanding to meet with him after rumours about his death began to float around.

Experts say that calling for a joint session under the pretext is just a smokescreen. While the President says that the session would discuss Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, the real intention is the imposition of Governor’s rule in KP. If a unilateral decision to change the administration in KP is taken, it would lead to backlash from the people of Pakistan. Hence, the Sharif administration wants to change the administration structure in KP with the help of parliamentary cover, the expert also pointed out.

While it is almost certain that the government wants Governor’s rule in KP, the decision that has to be made is who would don the post. The current Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, is the first choice. Former ministers, Pervez Khattak and Ahmed Hyder Hoti, are also in the race. However, if there is no consensus about a political leader donning the role, then the army would have its way.

Pervez Khattak, a former army official, Lieutenant General Khalid Rabbani, and Lieutenant General Ghayur are also in the race. PTI leaders seeking access to Imran Khan have repeatedly said that their protests would be peaceful. However, the regime in Pakistan is attempting to portray that these demonstrations may turn violent so that it can effect an administrative shake-up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). This is solely to take away power from Imran Khan’s PTI in the region, an official explained.

Another official said the Imran Khan situation is going out of control. Pakistan is facing major issues with Afghanistan. Its internal issues include those in KP and Balochistan, and now the Imran Khan issue is getting out of hand. This is hurting Pakistan not just internally but also internationally.

For now, the two most important issues for Pakistan are to change the administration in KP and deal with the Imran Khan issue. The establishment is likely to allow Khan’s sister, Uzma, to meet with him, along with a vetted lawyer. However, this meeting is conditional, and Uzma has been instructed not to speak to the media about anything post the meeting.

The establishment hopes that allowing this meeting would settle the dust. PTI supporters, however, want more and hence are planning a major protest. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Act of 2024 would be in place until December 3. All kinds of assemblies, gatherings, and sit-ins have been banned.

"The District Intelligence Committee (DIC) has reported specific intelligence suggesting that certain groups and elements are actively mobilising with intentions to disturb the law and order situation through large gatherings, protests, and disruptive assemblies. The forum further indicates that these elements may target soft locations and mobilise individuals with the potential to engage in violent actions near key installations, and other sensitive sites, thereby endangering the public peace and tranquility," the order issued by Deputy Commissioner, Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema reads.

