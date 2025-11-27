Pakistan: PTI wants meeting with Imran Khan, considering 'last option'

Islamabad, Nov 27 (IANS) Chief Minister of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Sohail Afridi said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was considering its "last option" to secure a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan after he was once again not allowed to meet him in prison. It was Afridi's eighth attempt to meet Imran Khan in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, the local media reported on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Afridi said, "November 27 was the date for Imran Khan's cases, but today, December 20 has been given as the date. Since October 27, Imran Khan's sisters, doctors, lawyers and PTI leadership have not been allowed to meet him and our concerns are growing. They should decide which side they stand on? Because if they continue with this attitude, we are considering the last option we have and we will adopt the last option."

He called it unfortunate that he was not allowed to meet Imran Khan despite having orders from the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Afridi added that he wrote to the Chief Justice about it, however, he has received no response from him, Pakistan's leading daily 'Dawn' reported.

Afridi stated that police had stopped him at Factory Naka, the same area where the PTI held a sit-in after being denied a meeting with Imran Khan earlier this week. He stressed that the situation is "worsening" and asked why the authorities were not following court orders.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rawalpindi's Adiala jail authorities have said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder has not been shifted from prison and remains "in good health."

In a statement on Wednesday, officials from the Rawalpindi prison said, "There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala jail. He is fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention," another leading Pakistani daily 'The News International' reported. The officials called the rumours about his health "baseless" and insisted that Imran Khan's well-being was being ensured.

Khan, who has remained in prison since August 2023, faces multiple cases, including corruption and terrorism, since his ouster from power through no-trust motion in 2022.

The statement of jail authorities comes as PTI has been demanding clarification from the government about rumours regarding Imran Khan, urging authorities to arrange a meeting between PTI founder and his family.

The party's demand comes as Imran Khan's sisters have not been allowed to meet him in the recent weeks, leading them to raise question about his whereabouts. Several social media users made claims about Imran Khan's death on X. PTI asked the government to "clearly dismiss and clarify the rumour and immediately arrange a meeting between Imran and his family."

