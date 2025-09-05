Pakistan: Eggs thrown at Imran Khan's sister outside Adiala Jail

Islamabad, Sep 5 (IANS) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan was baffled after eggs were thrown at her outside Adiala Jail on Friday. Aleema Khan was speaking to the reporters outside Adiala Jail when two women threw eggs at her.

She was there to attend a hearing of the Toshakhana case, Pakistan's leading daily The News International reported. Footage of the incident that surfaced on social media showed Aleema Khan visibly shocked, however, she quickly gathered herself back and said she was alright.

While reacting to the incident, Imran Khan's sister said, "We don't care if anyone attacks us as we knew this would happen." She briefly spoke to the reporters before getting into her car to avoid further interaction after facing uncomfortable questions, the report detailed.

The situation outside Adiala Jail turned tense as PTI workers, including Seemabia Tahir, protested against the women involved in the incident. The police then detained two women, who had purportedly thrown eggs at Aleema Khan and took them to Adiala police post for questioning.

They said the women who were arrested were among the PTI government employees who had come from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to protest against Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur over delay in paying salaries and other irregularities. Police said, "People from KP All Government Employees Grand Alliance and APCA had come to protest," adding that the egg-throwing incident happened after Aleema Khan did not respond to their questions.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan condemned the incident and called for providing foolproof security to Imran Khan's family, The News International reported. He said, "There is someone who wants to worsen the situation by attacking PTI founder's family." Khan stated, "This is the first time that the matter has reached the point of physical attack." He also requested the government to stop such untoward incidents from happening in the future.

PTI's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa account on social media platform X also condemned the incident and said, "Today, the glimpse and bravery of Khan Sahib were seen in Aleema Khan Apa."

