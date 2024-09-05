Kolkata Police
J·Sep 05, 2024, 10:51 am
"Oppn should not do vulture politics...": TMC's Shashi Panja on allegations of money being offered to victim's family by police
J·Sep 03, 2024, 02:09 pm
Centre seeks SC action against West Bengal for non-cooperation with CISF at R.G. Kar Medical College
J·Aug 27, 2024, 08:01 am
Kolkata: People break, drag away police barricades during protest rally
J·Aug 22, 2024, 10:43 am
Kolkata rape and murder case: "We are protesting to ensure safety of Bengal people," BJP leader Agnimitra Paul slams CM Mamata Banerjee
J·Aug 16, 2024, 02:28 pm
"Baseless rumours, false narratives in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case": WB Police Commissioner
J·Aug 12, 2024, 02:33 pm
Doctor rape-murder case: Kolkata Police summons Head of Chest Department of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital
J·Aug 12, 2024, 09:22 am
"Case to go to CBI if Kolkata police can't solve it by Sunday," says CM Mamata Banerjee on rape-murder of junior doctor in Kolkata
J·May 18, 2024, 07:26 am
'Molestation' case against Governor: Kolkata Police books 3 Raj Bhawan staffers
J·May 09, 2024, 09:28 am
Molestation case: Bengal Governor shows CCTV footage of Raj Bhavan to "common people"
J·Sep 28, 2023, 08:32 am
Kolkata police crackdown on organized AEPS fraud network, arrest key perpetrators
J·Sep 08, 2023, 09:57 pm
JU ragging death: 12 accused to be booked under POCSO Act
J·Jul 24, 2023, 05:54 pm
Bengal Cabinet gives nod to appointment of 2,500 constables in Kolkata Police
J·Jun 18, 2023, 06:19 pm
2 held in Kolkata with narcotics valued at Rs 5 crore
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Kolkata Police again summon Nupur Sharma, 3rd notice in 30 days
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Prophet Row: Kolkata Police Issues Lookout Notice Against Nupur Sharma
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
3 Arrested For Murder Of Gujarati Couple In Kolkata
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.