Three held for cricket betting at Kolkata's Eden Gardens

Kolkata, Nov 16 (IANS) The Kolkata Police, on Sunday, arrested three youths for allegedly running a betting racket during the India-South Africa Test match at the Eden Gardens, officials said.

The names of the arrested youths are Altaf Khan, Ankush Raj and Patel Pinkal Kumar.

The police said that the accused trio hail from Maharashtra, Bihar and Gujarat respectively.

It is alleged that the accused came from other states and were running a betting racket during the test match.

The India-South Africa Test match at the Eden Gardens ended on Sunday afternoon, on day three of the five-day match.

According to police sources, during the second day of play on Saturday, a few people were sitting at the Eden Gardens stadium and betting through mobile phones.

The police received the information through confidential sources.

Based on that information, a team of officers from the Kolkata Police's anti-rowdy squad and the Intelligence Department discreetly raided the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

The police had information that a few people were running this betting racket sitting in the 'F1' block of the stadium gallery.

The police searched that block and arrested three persons.

According to the police sources, they were running betting racket using several apps on their mobile phones.

It is alleged that the gang was using some apps like 'BR365', 'R777', '1xbook' for operating the betting racket.

Although three accused have been arrested in the incident, officials suspect that several more people may be involved in the betting racket.

Among the arrested, Altaf's house is in Maharashtra, Ankush is a resident of Bihar and Patel is from Gujarat.

Police said that the arrested people used to run betting racket by roaming around different cities of the country during cricket matches.

The police officers have already confiscated mobile phones from those arrested youths on suspicion of involvement in the betting racket.

They have come across several suspicious transactions and screenshots of transactions on that mobile phone.

After the initial questioning, the police arrested the three youths by filing an FIR at the Maidan Police Station.

