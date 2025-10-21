Air quality worsens in Kolkata as firecracker norms flouted

Kolkata, Oct 21 (IANS) Indiscriminate bursting of firecrackers during Kali Puja has pushed the Air Quality Index (AQI) to "unhealthy levels" at various pockets in Kolkata.

Although the Kolkata Police had issued a circular fixing the timing of burning firecrackers between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday, for the two occasions of Kali Puja and Diwali, the directive was blatantly violated in all corners of the city.

Bursting of firecrackers started as early as 5 p.m. on Monday and it continued much later after midnight. The city’s police directive banning burning of sound-crackers as per directives of the court was blatantly violated even on Monday.

The worst AQI was reported from the New Town area in northern outskirts Kolkata where the PM 2.5 reached 199, which comes under the red or unhealthy category, where some may experience health effects, especially those people who are sensitive to air pollution.

The AQI level at Victoria Memorial, which is located in the Maidan area, considered to be the city's lungs, reached 186 PM 2.5. The situation at Kolkata-adjacent Belur in Howrah district was even worse at 364. The pollution level also increased considerably in other pockets of the city following violations of firecracker bursting norms.

Speaking to IANS, environmentalist and green technologist, Somendra Mohan Ghosh said it is a matter of pity that the directive for limiting the timing for burning firecrackers between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. was blatantly violated in all corners of the city with the administration taking no action. He pointed out that the timing for burning of firecrackers was fixed as per the direction of the court.

"Between 10 p.m. on Monday and 3 a.m. on Tuesday, the crackers were burnt in such a manner that people suffered badly. Both the air pollution and sound pollution level increased tremendously in the city. The sound AQI crossed the danger level.” he added.

Kolkata Police arrested 45 people for burning illegal firecrackers and disorderly conduct on the evening of Kali Puja on Monday, an official of the city police said.

