Bengal police refutes LoP Adhikari's charges of assaulting people during idol immersion

Kolkata, Nov 2 (IANS) The police, on Sunday, responded to the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly and senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, a day after he accused the Inspector-Incharge of Kotwali police station of misbehaving with the people participating in the immersion of Jagaddhatri Puja in Krishnanagar of Nadia district.

Taking to his official X account on Saturday, LoP Adhikari had criticised a policeman of unleashing atrocities on people.

"At the moment of immersion during the Jagaddhatri Puja in Krishnanagar, the language from the mouth of Kotwali Police Station's Inspector-Incharge Amalendu Biswas -- while unleashing unjust atrocities on Hindus -- reveals exactly how Mamata Banerjee's police administration views Hindus," the LoP said after sharing the social media post along with an alleged video of the incident.

He had accused the police of failing to ensure law and order during the immersion process, despite making all arrangements for it.

Responding to LoP Adhikari's accusations, the Krishnanagar district police without naming the BJP leader, issued a statement saying that the police have to resort to cane charge to prevent incidents of harassment of women.

Commenting on the incident, the police also said that giving a communal colour to the incident is inappropriate and also dismissed the LoP's allegations.

The Krishnanagar District Police on its official X account said, "The immersion of Jagaddhatri Puja across Krishnanagar on October 31, 2025, was completed peacefully, with no major disturbances. More than 200 idols participated in the two-day procession. The only incident of disturbance occurred at Kadamtala Ghat, where members of the Chokerpara Club allegedly tried to harass and assault female police personnel."

It also added, "To bring the situation under control, the police used mild cane charge to disperse the miscreants and restore order. There have been allegations of violence and destruction of government property during immersion processions of the Chokerpara Club in the past."

The police also told that a case has been registered at the Kotwali Police Station.

