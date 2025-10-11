Mishandling of probe in Durgapur gang rape similar to RG Kar rape & murder: Bengal BJP (2nd ld)

Kolkata, Oct 11 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had claimed on Saturday that the West Bengal Police should not mishandle the investigation of the gangrape of a second-year medical student from Odisha outside the private medical college at Durgapur in West Burdwan district, as done by Kolkata Police in the case of the RG Kar rape and murder case in August last year.

BJP's Information Technology Cell Chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, released two social media posts, lambasting the West Bengal government on the issue.

Accusing the Kolkata Police of mishandling the RG Kar rape and murder probe under instruction from the state government, Malviya had claimed that he expects the West Bengal Police not to repeat the same pattern in the Durgapur gangrape case and instead carry out the probe in a transparent and impartial manner.

"This repeated failure of law and order exposes a disturbing pattern under Mamata Banerjee's administration. The West Bengal Police must ensure a transparent and impartial investigation, unlike the RG Kar rape and murder case, which the Kolkata Police mishandled under instructions so that the guilty face the harshest punishment under the law," the BJP leader said in an X post.

The Kolkata Police handled the initial investigation in the R.G. Kar rape and murder, before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the charge of the probe following an order from the Calcutta High Court.

There are allegations that there were reported events of tampering with and altering of evidence during the initial phase of investigation by the Kolkata Police.

Informing that a complaint in the Durgapur gangrape case has been filed against one individual, Wasif Ali, and his associates, Malviya said that the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal should be made accountable.

"West Bengal is not safe for women. Until the Trinamool Congress government is held accountable, women across the state will continue to live in fear. Mamata Banerjee must go in 2026," the BJP leader added.

Former State BJP President and Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, claimed on Saturday that the Durgapur mishap proves that women are unsafe everywhere in West Bengal.

"Under the failed and lawless rule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal has turned into a nightmare for women's safety. Across the state, from villages to cities, hospitals to homes, women are unsafe everywhere. The administration's deliberate policy of appeasement has crippled police investigations, giving violent criminals a free hand. Mamata Banerjee has turned West Bengal into a safe haven for rapists and criminals," Majumdar said.

