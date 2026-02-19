Kohrra
Barun Sobti shares his mantra for a perfect relationship
Mona Singh breaks down her formula for happy relationship
Barun Sobti: I still bank on scripts
‘Kohrra 2’ creator Sudip Sharma talks about weaving meme references into intense storytelling
Barun Sobti: I don’t believe in mistakes
Barun Sobti on ‘Kohrra 2’ role: He’s more guarded, constantly negotiating with his own choices
Suvinder Vicky’s exit from ‘Kohrra 2’ explained by creator: Was a difficult decision
Barun Sobti faces Mona Singh’s authority in 'Kohrra 2', to stream from February 11