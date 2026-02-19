Barun Sobti shares his mantra for a perfect relationship

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Popular television actor Barun Sobti believes that the idea of a “perfect relationship” is a myth and says that it is something partners need to consciously build together over time.

Speaking about relationships, Barun shared that perfection does not come ready-made.

He told IANS: “There is no perfect relationship; you have to work on it. You work on a perfect relationship.”

The actor, who enjoys a massive fan following across age groups, also reacted to women swooning over him. Calling it “adorable,” Barun said that receiving love from people is always a beautiful feeling.

“It’s an adorable thing. Any human being, for that matter. Being loved is better than being hated. Of course, it’s a nice feeling,” he added.

The actor is currently seen in the second chapter of the series “Kohrra”. It also stars Mona Singh and Rannvijay Singha. The second season started streaming on Netflix on February 11.

In the new season, Barun’s reprising his role as the sharp-witted investigator Amarpal Garundi, who teams up with a new character played by Mona to solve a complex, dark murder mystery of a woman.

Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma, Season 2 brings a fresh case and a new pairing, rooted once again in Punjab’s bleak, wintry terrain where silence often speaks louder than a confession.

A Film Squad Production in Association with Act Three, produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani, Season 2 also marks an important creative evolution for the series.

Barun made his acting debut in 2009 as Swayam Khurana in Shraddha. He later did a cameo role in the superhit show Dill Mill Gayye as Dr Raj, a medical intern with drug addiction. In 2010, he starred in Baat Hamari Pakki Hai.

Barun rose to prominence in 2011 with his work in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. He went on to make his silver screen debut in 2014 with Main Aur Mr Riight. Sobti's second feature film was Tu Hai Mera Sunday.

