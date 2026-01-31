Barun Sobti: I don’t believe in mistakes

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Popular actor Barun Sobti says he does not believe in the idea of mistakes, adding that life is more about recognising whether a choice was right or wrong and learning from it.

Talking about how he deals with mistakes, Barun was asked whether he tends to dwell on them or has learned to accept them and move on.

Barun told IANS: “I don’t believe in mistakes. What I would say is that even if you want to really mention a mistake, then you need to say that either you did the right thing or the wrong thing. So there is something wrong.”

“Realizing that you’ve done that is the inception of you going on the right path. So you have to, you know… a guy can’t be so hard on himself. You’ve got to learn how to deal with that,” added Barun, who is reprising his role as assistant sub-inspector of police Amarpal Jasjit Garundi in Kohrra 2.

In the context of his upcoming Netflix series, which not only uncovers a murder mystery but also touches on themes of broken relationships and moral fatigue, Barun spoke about what he learned regarding human fragility.

“Individually, I always wanted to develop into a human being who was a part of the media as a whole. And I think I’ve just stepped further into that with this. I was also thinking about how bad I am when it comes to writing, and how good Sudeep is, you know, with the whole uncovering process, how you read something but execute something else. Of course, because it’s only in your mind. So I was trying to learn on the side.”

The new chapter to Kohrra, also stars Barun Sobti and Rannvijay Singha. The second season will stream on Netflix starting February 11. In the new season, Barun’s reprising his role as the sharp-witted investigator Amarpal Garundi, who teams up with a new character played by Mona to solve a complex, dark murder mystery of a woman.

Kohrra is a crime thriller police procedural television series on Netflix, created by Sudip Sharma, Gunjit Chopra, and Diggi Sisodia, and directed by Randeep Jha. The first season stars Survinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi, Saurav Khurana, Rachel Shelley and Manish Chaudhary in lead roles.

Kohrra season 2 is scheduled to premiere on February 11. Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma, Season 2 brings a fresh case and a new pairing, rooted once again in Punjab’s bleak, wintry terrain where silence often speaks louder than a confession.

A Film Squad Production in Association with Act Three, produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani, Season 2 also marks an important creative evolution for the series.

