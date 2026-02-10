Barun Sobti: I still bank on scripts

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Popular actor Barun Sobti says that while the world and social media have changed significantly over the years, his personal perspective towards work and staying relevant remains the same.

The actor shared that he has always believed in the power of strong scripts and continues to do so even today.

Barun told IANS: “The world has changed a lot, and with the algorithms and social media has also evolved. But my perspective hasn’t changed. I used to bank on scripts, and I still bank on scripts. I didn’t get many good scripts to start with, but now is the time I’m getting them. So, what happens on social media is not much of my concern, to be honest with you."

Speaking about staying relevant in the industry, Barun emphasised the need for constant self-awareness and growth.

“The thing is, to stay relevant, you have to employ your faculties for life.”

He said that one cannot afford to compare themselves with others endlessly and must instead focus on understanding where they fit best.

“You can’t be like, ‘Ab woh yeh kar raha hai…’ You have to figure out where you fit in and where you can be best utilised; otherwise, there’s no point in doing any kind of work,” he said.

Barun is gearing up for the second installment of the “Kohrra” franchise. The new chapter to Kohrra, also stars Mona Singh and Rannvijay Singha.

The second season will stream on Netflix starting February 11. In the new season, Barun’s reprising his role as the sharp-witted investigator Amarpal Garundi, who teams up with a new character played by Mona to solve a complex, dark murder mystery of a woman.

Kohrra is a crime thriller police procedural television series on Netflix, created by Sudip Sharma, Gunjit Chopra, and Diggi Sisodia, and directed by Randeep Jha. The first season stars Survinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi, Saurav Khurana, Rachel Shelley and Manish Chaudhary in lead roles.

Kohrra season 2 is scheduled to premiere on February 11. Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma, Season 2 brings a fresh case and a new pairing, rooted once again in Punjab’s bleak, wintry terrain where silence often speaks louder than a confession.

A Film Squad Production in Association with Act Three, produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani, Season 2 also marks an important creative evolution for the series.

