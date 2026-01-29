Barun Sobti on ‘Kohrra 2’ role: He’s more guarded, constantly negotiating with his own choices

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) The makers of “Kohrra” on Thursday unveiled the trailer of the second season of the upcoming crime series. Actor Barun Sobti, who is reprising his role as Amarpal Garundi, said that his character this time is “more introspective, guarded, and constantly negotiating with his own choices.”

Barun Sobti, reprising the role of Amarpal Garundi, shares, “Garundi begins this season hoping to start afresh, but in a world like Kohrra, the past never quite lets go. The mystery this time is denser and more layered, and that complexity reflects in Garundi’s own journey.”

“He’s more introspective, more guarded, and constantly negotiating with his own choices. Season 2 pushed me as an actor in new ways, and I’m excited for viewers to return to this world and experience how the story unfolds,” Barun added.

The trailer unpacks the murder of a woman found dead in her brother’s barn, a growing list of suspects including her own husband, and two officers determined to chase the truth to the end.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi begins anew in the second installment. This time far from his roots in Jagrana under a new commanding officer, Sub-Inspector Dhanwant Kaur. She’s restrained, methodical, and firm where it matters, making her a striking contrast to Garundi’s more casual, instinctive persona. Brawn and brain come together as they peel back the layers of this complicated case, even as it lays bare their own vulnerabilities.

Mona Singh, who’ll be joining the cast as Dhanwant Kaur, shares, “Stepping into the world of Kohrra was both exciting and daunting because of how thoughtfully it is written. Dhanwant is a woman of few words, but immense resolve. She’s navigating loss, responsibility, and the constant need to prove herself — often without saying much at all.”

“It’s a role that demanded restraint, and I’m grateful to Sudip sir and the team for trusting me with it. I look forward to audiences experiencing her journey within the larger, quietly intense world of Kohrra.”

A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three, Kohrra Season 2 is produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani. This season also marks Sudip Sharma’s debut as director alongside Faisal Rahman. The show will premier from February 11.

