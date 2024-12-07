ISL 2024-25
ISL Kerala Blasters to lock horns with Bengaluru FC in landmark 200th match
ISL 2024-25 Chennaiyin FC aim to bounce back in home clash against East Bengal
Mohun Bagan Super Giant clinches narrow victory over Chennaiyin FC
It's a good win EBFC skipper Saul Crespo after winning against NEUFC in ISL
Odisha FC's home form meets Bengaluru FC's table topping run set to play out an enthralling game
ISL Chennaiyin FC eager to return to winning ways in Mohun Bagan Super Giant clash
ISL Kerala Blasters FC look to build momentum against in form FC Goa