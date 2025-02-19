Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC Play Out Goalless Draw in ISL 2024-25

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC held Mumbai City FC to a goalless draw at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Wednesday.

Mumbai City FC started the game strong as Lallianzuala Chhangte blazed into the left side of the 18-yard box and was picked neatly by Jon Toral in the ninth minute of the game as the latter breached past the Hyderabad FC defensive third with ease. However, Chhangte's left-footed effort lacked finesse and missed the target, hitting the woodwork on the left side by a bare margin.

Jorge Ortiz and Chhangte made a dual attempt to find an opening in the 23rd minute. Having been flagged offside a few minutes ago, Ortiz timed his run appropriately to pick up a second ball and make a hasty effort to strike a breakthrough, but the shot was blocked. Chhangte jumped upon the chance and aimed the target this time, but goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh saved the ball in the bottom left corner.

Then, Ramhlunchhunga produced Hyderabad FC's most glaring chance of the opening essay with a rather ambitious effort from outside of the box in the 36th minute. Aiming at the top left corner, Mumbai City FC goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa produced a timely save to keep the scores level.

Chhangte and Toral reversed roles in the second half, as the latter, often operating in the middle, found himself in a promising position right down the centre of the 18-yard box. Chhangte was quick to spot and serve him a delivery that should have been nestled into the net, but Toral's eventual shot was saved in the bottom right corner.

Edmilson Correia had a chance to get back at the visitors with his accurate positioning on the left side of the box in the 65th minute, as Joseph Sunny laid up a delivery for the talismanic attacker. Correia, however, symbolised a night of near misses as his shot couldn't find its way past a tightly organised Mumbai City FC backline.

The Islanders resorted to a slightly different approach towards the end of the game, seemingly absorbing pressure from Hyderabad FC and then retorting with a quick counter-attack. Chhangte had a terrific shot at capping off one such move in the 83rd minute when the Petr Kratky-coached team moved in cohesion to make it into the Hyderabad FC box. Yet, Chhangte's final attempt breezed away from the left post, as both teams settled for a point each from the encounter. (ANI)