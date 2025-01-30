Gurmeet Singh's Journey: From Benchwarmer to NorthEast United FC's Dependable Star

New Delhi: The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 campaign has been a positive one for NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) so far, according to a report on the league's website. Most would point to Alaaeddine Ajaraie's goals for being the primary reason for Juan Pedro Benali's being in the playoff spots as it stands but there have been several key points that have helped the Highlanders (NEUFC) soar to the heights they have this season.

Gurmeet Singh, a player who has played every single minute of the season for them is high on the list of those key players.

Standing tall in their goal, Gurmeet has made 52 saves this season, averaging three saves per game. His ability to command his box has been top notch and so has been his distribution when required.

Gurmeet has a save percentage of 70.27 which is the third highest in the league behind Vishal Kaith of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Hrithik Tiwari of FC Goa. If you look at the overall stats of ISL, Gurmeet is fourth in the all-time list with an overall save percentage of 70.39.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in India and is an asset to Benali's project in Guwahati.

However, it wasn't always plain sailing for Gurmeet Singh even at NorthEast United FC, a club where he is the undisputed No 1 in goal. As a 19-year-old, Gurmeet was restricted to the bench, earning just nine appearances in two seasons at the club.

He was let go in 2021 by the club as he joined Hyderabad FC who were building a team of promising youngsters. His minimal gametime in the NorthEast United FC shirt was evidence enough for Hyderabad FC to put their faith in the youngster.

"Gurmeet is a good goalkeeper, and someone who can become one of the best in India soon. He is young but has experience, is quick with his movements in goal, trains hard, and wants to improve in every session," were the words of Manolo Marquez who was getting started at Hyderabad FC then, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

It took a while for Gurmeet Singh to convince his then head coach that he was ready for a starter's role.

Between January 2021 and November 2022, Gurmeet was an unused substitute in 28 ISL games for NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC combined and started just once for the latter in a 3-0 defeat to Jamshedpur FC in the 2021-22 season, a match that ultimately cost Hyderabad FC the League Shield. It was a chance that came as a result of a Covid-19 outbreak in the team which forced the Spaniard to field a changed side.

In fact, it was an injury to Laxmikanth Kattimani, the hero of their ISL Cup-winning season in 2021-22 that paved the way for Gurmeet to spend some time between the Hyderabad FC sticks.

It was an opportunity that came his way after almost two years and even at the age of 23, it was a make-or-break for him.

Gurmeet stepped up to the plate and grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He had four clean sheets to his name as Hyderabad FC finished second to a record-breaking Mumbai City FC in the league.

Gurmeet Singh took over as the No. 1 goalkeeper for Hyderabad FC in 2023-24 and went on to captain the club for a game against Mohun Bagan SG in the league.

"Being a captain, he took that responsibility very well with his performance. Without speaking much, he proved by his actions (his quality). We are happy for him and the team as a whole," said then Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto.

Gurmeet also received his first-ever international call-up in 2023 and has been knocking on the door of the Indian team since.

A move back to NorthEast United FC meant his life came full circle as a club where he started his ISL journey as a youngster brought him back to be their top goalkeeper.

And the 25-year-old has used the move to make a step further in his career and he has become one of the first names on Benali's team sheet.

"NorthEast United FC came with an offer (in February 2024). There were other clubs also interested in me. But since I've played here, it felt right for me to come back here," Gurmeet told the club in an interview last year, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

"We could have done much better this season, but unfortunately, we couldn't. Hopefully, next season, we will work harder to produce better results and push the team forward," he had said at the end of last season and so far he is keeping up to his promise.

Gurmeet will face his former club Hyderabad FC on Wednesday and the occasion will be another reminder of how the goalkeeper went from being a disposable resource at NorthEast United FC to being one of the dependable goalkeepers in the league. Fans of both sides will take a moment to appreciate the custodian for his incredible journey and for Gurmeet Singh, it's still just the beginning. (ANI)