ISL: Jamshedpur FC Aim to Close Gap for 2nd Spot Against Mohammedan SC

Kolkata: Jamshedpur FC are set to face Mohammedan SC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Thursday at 7:30 pm IST, as per the ISL press release.

The Red Miners are third in the points table with 34 points from 20 matches; however, they have ended up losing thrice in their previous five encounters.

Their away form has been concerning, having faced six defeats on the road, but Mohammedan SC have not really optimised their home advantage either.

In fact, the Kolkata-based side is presently on a four-game-long losing streak and have garnered just 11 points from their 20 games until now, with both of their wins coming away from home.

In the reverse fixture, the Khalid Jamil-coached team had clinched a convincing 3-1 win, and they will have to iron out their offensive concerns, having gone scoreless in their previous two outings, to repeat that feat.

Another game without a goal would see them go three encounters without finding the back of the net for the first time since December 2022. Mohammedan SC, on the other hand, eye their first win in 11 attempts at home - having drawn thrice and lost seven times in their backyard this season.

Jamshedpur FC are realistically chasing a second-placed finish, but they trail FC Goa (39) by five points. Ending up in the second spot will see them qualify directly for the semi-finals and not participate in the one-legged knockout, but they cannot afford to drop any more points hereon for that.

Mohammedan SC have given away seven goals to substitutes in ISL 2024-25, with only Chennaiyin FC (8) having conceded more. This shortcoming could prove costly if Jamshedpur FC bank on their bench strength for the game.

Mohammedan SC have struggled upfront this season, but the 23-year-old is their joint-highest scorer with two goals. He has also produced 17 goal-scoring opportunities and averaged 18 passes per game at 76% accuracy.

Jamshedpur FC have conceded 19 goals in away fixtures, which is their joint-worst defensive record in a single ISL season (matching the 2019-20 campaign). They will take respite from Mohammedan SC being the least-scoring team (10) of the campaign.

Jamshedpur FC have only scored once through a substitute this season, the lowest in the league alongside Mumbai City FC.

Jamshedpur FC have won the only game played between these two teams this season.

Mohammedan SC's Indian assistant coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo praised Jamshedpur FC and the season they had had so far.

"We know Jamshedpur FC have performed well this season. It's not going to be an easy game for us, but we are going to try our best to put our best foot forward," Mehrajuddin Wadoo said as quoted by the ISL press release.

Jamshedpur FC's head coach Khalid Jamil assured that his side is committed to getting a win from this game away against Mohammedan SC.

"It's an away game. We need to get a positive result. Everyone is working hard and the team needs to continue doing that moving forward," Khalid Jamil said.

Jamshedpur FC's Javi Hernandez (7G 3A) is two goal contributions away from becoming their third-highest all-time contributor, behind Daniel Chima Chukwu (22) and Greg Stewart (21).

Mohammedan SC's Franca has completed 26 successful dribbles, won 123 fouls, and finally opened his account for the season with a goal in their last match.

Jamshedpur FC's Javi Siverio ranks among the top three all-time ISL substitutes in goals scored (7), behind Diego Mauricio (10) and Sunil Chhetri (9). (ANI)